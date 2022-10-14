Watch: Ayesha Omar celebrates her birthday in style

Ayesha Omar celebrates her 41st birthday.

She has played many roles in Pakistani dramas and films.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Kollege Jeans, Kuch Lamhe Zindagi Kay and many more.

Ayesha Omar, a well-known Pakistani actress, turned 41 this year. She wrtore, “I manifested this day and here I am. Shooting a music video on the day I came into this world, for a song I’ve written myself, at one of my favourite (and the highest) places in the world. Manifesting more through that wish. Thank you Mul for capturing this priceless, matchless moment.”

“And thank you, all you beautiful souls for all your wishes, messages, calls, voice notes and prayers. Bad signals here so can’t reply to all yet. Soon, I promise. And I also promise to work on myself, evolve, change, and become the best version of myself, every passing year. Love and light, AO.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Kollege Jeans, Kuch Lamhe Zindagi Kay, Meri Zaat Zara e Beneshan, and many more.

