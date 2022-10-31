Watch: Ayesha Omar leaves fans amused with new video

Ayesha Omar leaves fans amused with a new video.

Ayesha Omar has appeared in a number of Pakistani dramas and movies.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Kollege Jeans, Kuch Lamhe Zindagi Kay, and many more.

Advertisement

Ayesha Omar is regarded as one of the most fashionable and attractive actors in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. Ayesha has appeared in a number of Pakistani dramas and movies.

The audience is now adorning her performances, and Ayesha is receiving a lot of love from her fans and fellow artists for her hard work. She is one of those actresses who has always received positive feedback from the audience.

Taking to Instagram, the Bulbulay actress shared a beautiful video and she wrote, “Got me Trippin.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar) Advertisement

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her video went viral.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Kollege Jeans, Kuch Lamhe Zindagi Kay, Meri Zaat Zara e Beneshan, Dil Ko Manana Aya Nahi, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Bulbullay, Meri Gudiya, Mera Dard Bezuban, and many more.

Also Read Throwback: Ayesha Omar’s BOLD Photoshoot Goes Viral One of Pakistan's most fashionable actors and actresses, Ayesha Omar, is now...

Advertisement