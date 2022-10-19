Advertisement
Watch: Farhan Saeed wins hearts with latest BTS video

  • Farhan Saeed wins hearts with his latest BTS video.
  • Farhan’s work in the drama serials Mere Humsafar and Badshah Begum has been praised.
  • He wrote, ‘The vibe was Unreal #tichbutton ‘Trailer releases today ‘My insta fam.’
Farhan Saeed is one of the most loved actors and singers in the entertainment industry who has been active in the media since 2003 and has contributed a lot to the industry.

The actor from Mere Humsafar, who has been called the “King of Romance,” shared some fun behind-the-scenes from the set of Tich Button.

He wrote, “The vibe was Unreal #tichbutton ‘Trailer releases today ‘My insta fam, spread about our film as much as you can , gift me this My twitter family, trend it for us, gift it to me Everyone everywhere show love.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Farhan Saeed Butt (@farhan_saeed)

Farhan Saeed’s work in the drama serials Mere Humsafar and Badshah Begum has been praised.

