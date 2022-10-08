The Fifa World Cup 2022 will be held in Qatar this year.

The official song Light The Sky features models from Morocco, India, the United Arab Emirates, and Iraq.

The video was produced by Red One and features vocals from Nora Fatehi, Balqees Ahmed Fathi, Rahma Riadh, and Manal Benchlikha.

The women from the several cultures united on the stage to demonstrate their belief that music can act as a cultural anchor, strengthening a sense of belonging, identity, and tradition while also powerfully relating to individuals from various origins.

Nora Fatehi, Balqees Ahmed Fathi, Rahma Riad, and Manal Benchlikha all contribute vocals to the official song. Along with English, the music also includes Hindi and a tiny bit of Moroccan Arabic.

In her Instagram post, Balqees praised the “amazing music video made with love by the name of women empowerment with beauties Rahma Riadh, Nora Fatehi, and Manal Benchlikha and produced by Red One.”

For the record, the 2010 World Cup song Waka Waka, which became an instant hit and gained international acclaim, was sung by Hollywood artist Shakira.

This year’s World Cup will be held in Qatar, and the Al Bayt Stadium will host the opening ceremony on November 20.

For those who don’t know, Balqees Ahmed Fathi is a Yemen-born Emirati singer and actress Iraqi singer and actress Rahma Riadh (Doan, 2022) Manal Benchlikha is a pop musician from Morocco.

Nora Fatehi is an Indian film industry veteran who is also a Moroccan-Canadian actress, model, dancer, and vocalist.

