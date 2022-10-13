Watch: Romaisa Khan’s latest TikTok video goes viral

Advertisement
  • Romaisa Khan’s latest TikTok video goes viral.
  • She made an amusing video for her latest project, Dil Ka Rishta.
  • She wrote, ‘Bas, bohot dekh liye rishte wali auntyon ke nakhre, aur bohot khaa liye larke walon ke taane.’
Romaisa Khan is a well-known TikTok star. She has the public fixated on her exploits, and the beauty is now ruling hearts thanks to her sharp wit, sense of humor, and undeniable appeal.

Given her captivating social media feed, which keeps her admirers hooked, her fervent fan base cannot be stopped from being relentlessly stalked.

She posts funny videos and dancing gigs on her official accounts, and this time was no different. She made an amusing video for her latest project, Dil Ka Rishta.

She wrote, “Bas, bohot dekh liye rishte wali auntyon ke nakhre, aur bohot khaa liye larke walon ke taane. Find your perfect match with Dil Ka Rishta, where you don’t have to worry about your info being leaked or any screenshots being taken, Dil Ka Rishta has got you all covered.”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Romaisa khan (@romaisa.khan._)

