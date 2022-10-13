Watch: Romaisa Khan’s latest TikTok video goes viral

Romaisa Khan’s latest TikTok video goes viral.

She made an amusing video for her latest project, Dil Ka Rishta.

She wrote, ‘Bas, bohot dekh liye rishte wali auntyon ke nakhre, aur bohot khaa liye larke walon ke taane.’

Advertisement

Romaisa Khan is a well-known TikTok star. She has the public fixated on her exploits, and the beauty is now ruling hearts thanks to her sharp wit, sense of humor, and undeniable appeal.

Given her captivating social media feed, which keeps her admirers hooked, her fervent fan base cannot be stopped from being relentlessly stalked.

She posts funny videos and dancing gigs on her official accounts, and this time was no different. She made an amusing video for her latest project, Dil Ka Rishta.

She wrote, “Bas, bohot dekh liye rishte wali auntyon ke nakhre, aur bohot khaa liye larke walon ke taane. Find your perfect match with Dil Ka Rishta, where you don’t have to worry about your info being leaked or any screenshots being taken, Dil Ka Rishta has got you all covered.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Romaisa khan (@romaisa.khan._) Advertisement

Also Read Throwback: Romaisa Khan’s dance video goes viral Romaisa Khan is a popular TikTok star and actress. She made her...