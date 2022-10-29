Yung Gravy and, Sheri Easterling, ended their brief romance

Yung Gravy and Addison Rae’s mother, Sheri Easterling, had a brief romance.

They were seen making out on the red carpet at the MTV VMAs in August.

The two ended their fling before things became “too serious,” but keep in touch.

Yung Gravy and Addison Rae’s mother, Sheri Easterling, may have ended their brief romance, but the two are still close friends.

“We still keep in touch a lot,” the rapper 26, told in an interview published on Friday, October 28. “It wouldn’t make sense for us to date because we live in different cities, but we keep in touch. Any show I have in Louisiana, she’ll be there.”

When the couple went to the 2022 MTV VMAs together in August and were seen making out on the red carpet, people took notice. Yung Gravy (real name Matthew Raymond Hauri) stated to MTV after the major event that the two “met online and connected right away.” The “Oops!!!” performer then clarified that he enjoys MILFS, making it a “great match.”

Earlier this month, It was revealed that the pair had ended their fling before things became “too serious,” noting that the social media personality, 43, was with the “Mr. Clean” artist “for publicity” purposes.

“It was an attention grabber,” a source close to Easterling shared. “Both she and Yung Gravy loved the attention, but it was a brief romance that ended long before it became serious.”

