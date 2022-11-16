Abhishek Bachchan compares Breathe Into the Shadows to Dhoom It’s alike

Abhishek Bachchan is best known for his role as ACP Jai Dixit in the Dhoom film franchise.

He recently reprised the role of Avinash in the second season of Breathe Into the Shadows.

Bachchan says the recasting of the two characters follows a similar process.

Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan discusses the upcoming season of his show Breathe Into the Shadows, as well as the reasons why reprising the role of Avinash was similar to his role as ACP Jai Dixit in the Dhoom series.

It is only the second time in Abhishek Bachchan’s career that he has reprised a role from one of his previous roles, and it takes place in the second season of Breathe Into the Shadows. A well-known role for him was that of ACP Jai Dixit in the Dhoom film franchise, which he played before coming back to play Avinash and J here. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor discussed the parallels between the two, while his fellow cast members offered their opinions on the popularity of the show.

Abhishek is best known for his role as the supercop Jai Dixit in the three installments of the Dhoom film franchise, which were released between 2004 and 2013. When asked about the ways in which the recasting of the two characters follows a similar process, he says, “I never thought of it that way. I would have to admit it’s very similar because there is a certain progression to the character (in Breathe Into the Shadows) because you see him after x amount of time as you would have done with Jai Dixit. The approach is similar. But what was nice in Breathe Into the Shadows is that you are playing two different characters. How those characters would grow in season 2 is fun. And I can speak for all actors that the greatest crutch is the writing. If it’s on the paper, it makes your life easier.”

On Wednesday of this week, Breathe Into the Shadows season 2 made its debut on Prime Video, more than two years after the first season was made available. The fact that the first season left off on a cliffhanger sparked a number of fan theories, and as a result, the cast was inundated with questions regarding these theories. Abhishek says to them, “When Into the Shadows (season 1) was released, it was at the peak of the pandemic.” There wasn’t nearly as much conversation going on. The media generated the most interest and questions, and I’d like to thank the rest of the team for their professionalism under these trying circumstances. I am relieved that we were able to keep it a secret for as long as we did.

His co-star Saiyami Kher concurs with the part about keeping the secret, and she adds that maintaining that secrecy was the most difficult thing to do in between the two seasons. “I think the most difficult part actually was avoiding all the questions about the C-16 for such a long time. But thankfully, we are all aware of the responses to that question now. In point of fact, not one of us had any idea until the day we began shooting. Getting back into character was the part that was the least difficult. We were given the opportunity to catch up with Mayank and relax. “That time was beneficial,” she states.

In addition, Navin Kasturia, who played one of the antagonists named Victor, made his debut in the show during its second season. Navin says, “I was very excited about the opportunity.” He is referring to the fact that he is joining an established cast in an established show. In addition to my role in the story, the written material, and the setting, I was very enthusiastic about the opportunity to collaborate with this cast and crew. And in order for me to develop the character, Mayank was there all the time, and I was completely reliant on him for everything I needed to do.

Advertisement

Also Read Season three makes Hostel Daze one of the best Hindi webseries today Hostel Daze was one of the few web series in the Indian...