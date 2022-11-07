Bruce Willis Stars in Trailer for Christmas Action Sequel

James Knight, played by Bruce Willis, is back with a new job.

Lionsgate released the new trailer for Detective Knight: Redemption on Monday

The actor is in the trailer.

Advertisement

James Knight, played by Bruce Willis, is back with a new job.

Lionsgate released the new trailer for Detective Knight: Redemption on Monday. The actor is in the trailer. Willis, who is 67, plays the title character again in the second part of a trilogy (the first entry, Detective Knight: Rogue, debuted last month and the third, Detective Knight: Independence, is expected next year).

Now that Knight is in prison, he gets caught in the middle of a jailbreak set up by “The Christmas Bomber,” a group of criminals who terrorise the city by dressing up as Santa Claus.

“With the promise of getting his badge back if he kills the terrorists,” a synopsis says, “the steely-eyed Knight gives mercy to the righteous and merciless justice to everyone else.”

Again, Edward Drake is in charge of directing the movie, which also stars Beau Mirchoff, Lochlyn Munro, Corey Large, Miranda Edwards, and Paul Johansson.

Detective Knight: Redemption was one of the last movies Bruce Willis made before he said in March that he would stop acting because of his aphasia.

Advertisement

The holiday theme of the action movie brings to mind a popular fan debate about whether Willis’s famous 1988 film Die Hard is a Christmas movie or not, since it takes place on Christmas. Its director, John McTiernan, agreed that the summer hit fits into the Christmas genre. In a video from 2020, he said, “We didn’t mean for it to be a Christmas movie, but the joy it brought us is what made it a Christmas movie.”

Also Read Legendary actor Bruce Willis steps out despite health concerns The 67-year-old actor retired from acting earlier this year. He was diagnosed...