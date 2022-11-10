Advertisement
  • Celebrities celebrate Pakistan’s first appearance in the T20 World Cup final in 13 years.
Celebrities celebrate Pakistan’s first appearance in the T20 World Cup final in 13 years.

Celebrities celebrate Pakistan’s first appearance in the T20 World Cup final in 13 years.

Celebrities celebrate Pakistan’s first appearance in the T20 World Cup final in 13 years.

Celebrities reaction on T20 World Cup 2022 Pak vs Eng final

  • Pakistan last made it to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final, where they won the championship in 2009 at Lord’s.
  • Politicians, well-known people, and the general public congratulated the team on Twitter after their stunning triumph.
  • Politicians, well-known people, and the general public congratulated the team on Twitter after their stunning triumph.
Pakistan defeated New Zealand to advance to the MCG for the T20 World Cup championship game in Melbourne on Sunday (November 13).

Pakistan last made it to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final, where they won the championship in 2009 at Lord’s.

Politicians, well-known people, and the general public congratulated the team on Twitter after their stunning triumph.

Fans and celebrities alike supported the green jerseys throughout the game. Many Pakistani celebrities shared their happiness on social media when the squad advanced to the final.

Celebrities like Ali Zafar, Urwa and Mawra Hocane, Adnan Siddiqui, Farhan Saeed, and Hamza Ali Abbasi expressed their joy at the Green Shirts reaching the World Cup final.

