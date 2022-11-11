Chili’s Grill & Bar has its doors wide open for Nick Cannon

Chili’s tweeted that there is no limit on the number of children served at the restaurant.

Actor Nick Cannon is expecting his twelfth child with Alyssa Scott.

His wife, Abby De La Rosa, joked that “1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick”.

Nick Cannon has an easy choice for his next family outing. Chili’s pointed out that there is no limit on the number of children served at the restaurant, something the Wild N’ Out actor was reminded of after it was recently revealed that he is expecting his twelfth child.

“don’t worry,” the official Chili’s Restaurant Twitter wrote on Nov. 10, alongside a tweet about Cannon’s latest paternity news, “we don’t limit kids meals.”

It’s only fitting considering Chili’s famous campaign, “I want my baby back, baby back, baby back,” which promotes the chain’s signature barbecue dish.

Abby De La Rosa, who shares 16-month-old twin twins Zion and Zillion with the Nickelodeon alum, sarcastically acknowledged Cannon as the father of her third child on Instagram a day before the Chili’s remark.

Reposting an image that read, “1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years, be careful,” the DJ added her own thoughts, writing, “Damn! Lol, 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick…I see no lies, smh. Y’all be safe out there.” (Cannon, born Oct. 8, is indeed a Libra).

Six days later, Alyssa Scott and Cannon revealed they were having a child together. This will be De La Rosa’s second child with Scott after their 5-month-old son Zen died in December 2021 from a brain tumour.

In a sultry maternity photo shoot, which depicts Cannon caressing her growing baby in a bathtub, Scott and

“This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING,” Scott wrote on Instagram Nov. 3. “Thank you to my beautiful and talented friend @Glorydayyys for recreating and recapturing this very special moment. This will forever be my favorite piece of artwork.”

Along with his 5-year-old Golden “Sagon,” 22-month-old Powerful, and 1-month-old Rise with Brittany Bell, Cannon is also the father of 11-year-old Moroccan and Monroe, who are twins with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. In addition, Cannon and model LaNisha Cole have a 1-month-old girl named Onyx

