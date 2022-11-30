Advertisement
Farhan Saeed and Urwa Publicly Kissing Sparks Rumors

Articles
Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane have made headlines due to divorce rumours and their debut collaborative venture Tich Button. Both have not issued a definitive statement regarding their divorce, but they have informed their followers of their separation.

A video of Farhan Saeed kissing Urwa Hocane in public has recently gone viral on social media. The kissing moments were filmed on social media pages, and the footage has been uploaded. Here’s a link to the video.

 

The two stars video has sparked further conjecture about their dating status. According to their followers, the couple appears to be together. They stated that they are in a relationship, which is why they are making a film. The pair, on the other hand, promoted the picture together with ease and comfort. Fans wished for their company. Fans are encouraging them to remain together indefinitely. Here are some of the remarks made by fans:

