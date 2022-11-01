Fatima Tahir drops extremely bold pictures in off-shoulder top

Fatima Tahir is a model star and social media influencer.

Her photos are making rounds on social media like wildfire.

She donned a sea-green silk strappy gown.

Advertisement

Fatima Tahir is a model and social media influencer who is setting the internet on fire with her extremely bold pictures.

Her hot photos are making the rounds on social media like wildfire, and she is the center of news right now everywhere. People are following her on Instagram like crazy, and the frenzy is only getting worse.

Fatima is seen donning a one-off-shoulder black crop top and amazingly flaunting her hourglass figure.

In a short time, the “obsessed” Snapchat queen started trending all over social media and Twittaraties jumped right in to bash Fatima.

Advertisement

Also Read Tik tok star Fatima Tahir’s private photos leaked, on social media Fatima Tahir was seen wearing a "Allah" pendant and a dress with...