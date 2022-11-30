Advertisement
Feroze Khan offers Syeda Aliza Sultan out of court settlement

Articles
  • Feroze Khan offers Syeda Aliza Sultan of court settlement.
  • Couple got married in 2018.
  • Syeda Aliza claimed that Feroze had physically mistreated her while they were married.
In 2018, Feroze Khan wed Syeda Aliza Sultan. Two children and a four-year marriage later, the couple eventually divorced this year.

In a statement posted to her Instagram, Syeda Aliza claimed that Feroze had physically mistreated her while they were married. Later, she provided evidence to support her claims in a custody dispute that the two of them are currently engaged in.

Currently, Feroze and Aliza are battling in court for a custody arrangement for their children as well as financial support for the two youngsters. Aliza Sultan has demanded a residence for the children as well as compensation in the number of one lakh rupees per child in order to protect their way of life. Aliza Sultan has now been presented with an out-of-court settlement by Feroze Khan’s attorney.

According to Aliza Sultan’s attorney, they want Feroze to cover the children’s schooling costs that he has not yet covered. He went on to say that they were fine with compromising because it was the better course of action in these circumstances.

