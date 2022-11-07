‘House of the Dragon’: Jason explains why Rhaenyra’s side loses

Season 1 of House of the Dragon ended on a cliffhanger.

The Black Queen delayed her response throughout the series.

Aemond and Vhagar killed his nephew, Luce.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon ended on a cliffhanger, leaving fans with many unanswered questions regarding the approaching Dance of the Dragons.

The conflict began when Aegon II was crowned as King of King’s Landing. When christened with Aegon’s conqueror’s crown and sword, and officially proclaimed the defender of the seven realms, all evidence of legitimacy surround him, undermining King Viserys’ true successor Rhaenyra’s claim.

In the books, the Princess simply instructs an envoy sent by the Greens to Dragonstone, “Tell my half-brother that I shall have my throne, or I will have his head.”

However, the Black Queen delays her response throughout the series. But, as fate would have it, Prince Aemond and Vhagar killed his nephew, Luce, and the battle began. House of the Dragon podcast co-host Jason Concepcion discusses why dragons aren’t an advantage in the next fight in a new featurette.

When Rhaenys delivered the bad news of Viserys’ demise to Dragonstone, the war officially started for Daemon.

He was seen counting both his pals and their dragons. Concepcion states that “the dark faction, Queen Rhaenyra’s faction, just has more” dragons, even if we are aware that there will be a great number more to come.

They also had Caraxes, Daemon’s dragon, Rhaenyra’s Syrax, and Princess Rhaynes’ Meleys, the author continues. They currently don’t having a rider for Seasmoke, previously Laenor’s horse.

They have Vermithor, an unmounted dragon owned by Old King Jaehaery. Dragon Silverwing, owned by Queen Alysanne of King Jaehaerys. On Dragonstone, there are a number of wild dragons in addition to Jace and Joffrey’s dragons.

He begins with Vhagar on the side of the Greens because, in his words, “Vahagar is the biggest, deadliest dragon around. formerly owned by Queen Visenya.

The three children of Queen Alicent each have a dragon. “Helaena possesses Dreamfyre, and King Aegon II rides Sunfire, which is reportedly a very, very beautiful dragon.”

However, as we saw in the season finale, these magnificent animals have their own impulses that can override the dictates of the rider with dire repercussions.

The host of the show goes on to describe the difficulty, saying, “the idea that you’re simply sending like an unknown pilot out on the dragon, right? especially if they are going to fight, which is quite dangerous. You’re sending, let’s say, Prince Aemond or Aegon the King, who will be riding a dragon. These seem to be pretty significant individuals.

Having more dragons so appears to be advantageous for the Blacks. Because The Black Queen is “going to loathe to throw her heir, Jace, into the mix, and neither side really wants their dragons to face head-to-head,” Concepcion explains that it might not be as huge an advantage as you believe.

However, it will be quite intriguing to see how having more dragons in total will play out, not to mention the fact that Vermithor, Silverwing, the wild dragons, Seasmoke, and the dragons kept by Rhaenyra’s side don’t have riders. Where will these bikers be arriving from? He hinted, “Uhh… TBD.

On HBO Max, you can watch the first season of House of the Dragon. The new featurette is available to view below:

