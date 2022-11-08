Jason Momoa teases DC’s new management will fulfil his dreams

Jason Momoa talks about Henry Cavill’s return to the Justice League series.

Jason Momoa, portrayal of Aquaman, the king of the underwater nation of Atlantis, has made him one of the most significant characters in the DC universe.

In the most recent change to DC Films, James Gunn and Peter Safran, who assumed leadership of DC Studios, replaced Walter Hamada as CEO. Momoa was questioned by ET Canada about Henry Cavill’s return to the series and what it means for the future of the Justice League.

The decision to cancel Batgirl despite significant investment in the movie, along with a number of other shows like Stargirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman, stood out in that sea of change.

Despite everything that has happened, there are some people in the boat who are optimistic about the future as the waters surrounding the studio appear to be calmer now.

The Aquaman actor expressed his satisfaction with the new management that has been installed as well as his joy at one of his dreams coming true.

The actor declared,“I think with Peter Safran and Mr. Gunn at the helm now at DC, I’m very excited about that.” “There are a lot of cool things that are going to be coming up and one of my dreams come true will be happening under their watch, so stay tuned.”

It’s unclear what has Momoa hyped, but given that the entire brand is being revamped under the new management, Henry Cavill’s comeback, and Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam debut, new Justice League plans may be in the works. Maybe a confrontation with Black Adam?

Even though it has been a turbulent period for the DC Universe, it has also been a thrilling one because it has provided new opportunities to improve its storytelling.

Momoa can keep working toward the release of his upcoming Aquaman movie, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, in the interim.

The most recent delay for the movie was a change in when it would be released, from March 2023 to Christmas that same year. It’s acceptable to get excited about what could come next while we wait for information from Gunn and Safran on what’s coming up for DC.

Black Adam from DC is currently playing in theatres. Here is a trailer to watch:

