Jay Leno suffers burns on his face after car caught fire

Leno’s face was scorched, but his eye and ear were unharmed.

The gasoline fire was confirmed by the website Deadline.

Leno launched his own CNBC series, “Jay Leno’s Garage,” and started hosting the “You Bet Your Life” return in 2021.

Advertisement

Jay Leno, the comedian, was rushed to Grossman Burn Center after his face was injured in his Los Angeles garage when one of his automobiles caught fire.

The left half of former “The Tonight Show” presenter Jay Leno’s face was scorched, but his eye and ear were unharmed.

Variety reported that Leno confirmed the news, stating, “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

The gasoline fire was confirmed by the website Deadline.

He was supposed to attend a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday, but plans were postponed due to his burn injuries, which were not made public at the time.

Leno, 72, was one of America’s most-watched late-night TV hosts, with 4.8 million viewers tuning in five nights a week. He left the show in 2009 and was replaced by Conan O’ Brien.

Advertisement

Since departing “The Tonight Show,” Leno has launched his own CNBC series, “Jay Leno’s Garage,” and started hosting the “You Bet Your Life” return in 2021.

Also Read Will Smith’s smack at Chris Rock is downplayed by Jay Leno, but the actor’s ugliest side is highlighted The entertainer underscored the activities of the Best Actor Oscar champ. The...