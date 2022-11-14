Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jay Leno suffers burns on his face after car caught fire

Jay Leno suffers burns on his face after car caught fire

Articles
Advertisement
Jay Leno suffers burns on his face after car caught fire

Comedian Jay Leno

Advertisement
  • Leno’s face was scorched, but his eye and ear were unharmed.
  • The gasoline fire was confirmed by the website Deadline.
  • Leno launched his own CNBC series, “Jay Leno’s Garage,” and started hosting the “You Bet Your Life” return in 2021.
Advertisement

Jay Leno, the comedian, was rushed to Grossman Burn Center after his face was injured in his Los Angeles garage when one of his automobiles caught fire.

The left half of former “The Tonight Show” presenter Jay Leno’s face was scorched, but his eye and ear were unharmed.

Variety reported that Leno confirmed the news, stating, “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

The gasoline fire was confirmed by the website Deadline.

He was supposed to attend a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday, but plans were postponed due to his burn injuries, which were not made public at the time.

Leno, 72, was one of America’s most-watched late-night TV hosts, with 4.8 million viewers tuning in five nights a week. He left the show in 2009 and was replaced by Conan O’ Brien.

Advertisement

Since departing “The Tonight Show,” Leno has launched his own CNBC series, “Jay Leno’s Garage,” and started hosting the “You Bet Your Life” return in 2021.

Also Read

Will Smith’s smack at Chris Rock is downplayed by Jay Leno, but the actor’s ugliest side is highlighted
Will Smith’s smack at Chris Rock is downplayed by Jay Leno, but the actor’s ugliest side is highlighted

The entertainer underscored the activities of the Best Actor Oscar champ. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Gauahar Khan flaunts her baby bump at Netflix event
Gauahar Khan flaunts her baby bump at Netflix event
Prince William kids likes to call King Charles 'grandpa Wales'
Prince William kids likes to call King Charles 'grandpa Wales'
Younis Khan trolled on his viral picture with Pakistani actresses
Younis Khan trolled on his viral picture with Pakistani actresses
Queen Margrethe II reveals reason behind stripping titles of grandchildren
Queen Margrethe II reveals reason behind stripping titles of grandchildren
Paul Rudd being shocked from prank call receives from Olivia Colman
Paul Rudd being shocked from prank call receives from Olivia Colman
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will make a major announcement soon
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will make a major announcement soon
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story