Jennifer Lopez is keeping her new husband close to her heart

Jennifer Lopez wore a white Halston dress with a gold necklace and a pair of teardrop diamond earrings after getting married to Ben Affleck.

The Marry Me actress can be seen wearing a black Ellie Saab gown and a black fur coat in the Instagram photos.

The Foundrae “BEN” necklace was seen on J.Lo in August while they strolled the streets of Portofino, Italy.

Jennifer Lopez wore a white Halston dress with a gold necklace and a pair of teardrop diamond earrings after getting married to Ben Affleck in July.

Jennifer Lopez cherishes the time she has spent with her new husband.

The Grammy Award nominee, 53, published images on Instagram on Thursday while sporting a “Jennifer & Ben” necklace in honour of husband Ben Affleck, just days after flaunting a “Mrs.” necklace.

Lopez wore the necklace in the first two images along with a white fur cloak and a white silk Halston gown. She wore her hair back in a low bun and matched the sentimental jewellery with a long hummingbird necklace while showcasing a pair of magnificent teardrop-shaped natural yellow and white diamond earrings made especially for her by Raven Fine Jewelers.

In other images, the Marry Me actress can be seen wearing a black Ellie Saab gown and a black fur coat. The actress exchanged the necklace for one with two rows of diamond flowers, along with matching diamond flower earrings, for the black ensemble. She also wore a solid platinum ring from Raven Jewelers with a 10 carat cushion cut diamond and a band with an additional 5 carats of diamonds.

Poker chips, playing cards, and a pink drink with a flower were all

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer wore pink lipstick, black smokey eyes, and her signature bronzed beauty look.

As a birthday present for Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck gave her the meaningful necklaces she wore in her bikini photo.

The revived romance and marriage of Lopez and Affleck have made frequent references to jewellery.

The Foundrae “BEN” necklace was seen on J.Lo in August while they strolled the streets of Portofino, Italy. Affleck, 50, gave her the necklace for her 52nd birthday in July 2021.

In an Instagram post for her birthday, Lopez showed off the necklace, layering it with other gold accessories and donning a red and gold bikini and a printed caftan

“With the custom piece Ben created for Jennifer, it clearly communicated their love, but it’s also a reminder of their capacity for change and growth,” Beth Bugdaycay, the creative director and co-founder of Foundrae, told E! News at the time

Bugdaycay added: “For example, one of the medallions he chose represents resilience, which we describe as wild, abundant, and untamed. The blossoms are fed with passion and continue to bloom, even in darkness, against adversity. But we can’t separate the flower from its thorn. The thorn is the risk we assume for something we love, for living life fully without reserve.”

Affleck and Lopez resumed their romance last year after their initial relationship lasted from 2002 to 2004. In April, they made an engagement announcement.

A month after exchanging vows in a small ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Vegas during the wee hours of the morning in July, the couple held

