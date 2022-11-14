Katharine McPhee and her husband David Foster are getting ready for a very festive holiday season.

Katharine McPhee and her husband David Foster are getting ready for a very festive holiday season. On November 25, they will release their first Christmas album, and they will also go on a six-city tour to go with it.

So it’s no surprise that the couple is great at giving gifts. McPhee told Page Six Style that her husband gave her the best gift ever last year: their son Rennie. But she already knows what she wants for Christmas this year.

The 38-year-old actress and singer from “Scorpion” says, “This is so posh, but I’m obsessed with Baccarat crystal.”

“It’s such a classic that you can keep it forever and give it to your children. So, I’d love to get a whole set of Baccarat glasses. We’re building a house, so all I can think about is furniture!”

McPhee and Foster, who is 73, are also going to give each other a family ski trip.

She says, “I think we’re going to go skiing with some friends. You buy the lift tickets, and I’ll book the hotel.”

And Rennie, who is 20 months old, is already following in his parents’ musical footsteps, so his parents are giving him his own drum set this holiday season.

“He’s crazy about it. He has been playing the drums for 14 months. “That’s pretty crazy!” McPhee says.

The new jewellery designer will give her other friends and family members robot vacuums ($200), which are all the rage on Amazon right now, and, of course, jewellery.

She says, “Jewelry is always my go-to.” “My favourite place in Los Angeles is called XIV Karats. They have everything and can make anything.”

