“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” nominates for Academy Award

‘Marcel the Shell With Shoes On’ has been approved for consideration.

The film will compete against Apollo 10 1/2 and Eternal Spring.

The only two main characters in the movie are Marcel and his grandmother.

‘Marcel the Shell With Shoes On’, an endearing little mollusk from A24, will attend the Academy Awards. According to the sources, the executive committee of the Motion Picture Academy’s short films and feature animation branch has given the animated film directed by Dean Fleischer-Camp their blessing for consideration in the animated feature category.

The competition for Marcel the Shell will feature other recently approved contenders like Eternal Spring and Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood.

At first, there were concerns that the tiny shell wouldn’t meet the strict requirements of the Academy for animation.

The rules state that just having stop-motion characters won’t suffice to meet their requirements “At least 75% of the movie’s running time must be dedicated to animation. A narrative animated movie must also have a sizable proportion of the main characters that are animated.”

These rules initially restricted Apollo 10 1/2, and it was anticipated that Marcel the Shell With Shoes On would experience a similar amount of difficulty. The only two main characters in the movie are Marcel and his grandmother, who were both animated in a live-action setting.

Nevertheless, the movie was a critical success, and the Academy approved it after being given supplemental material.

The heartwarming story of Marcel (Jenny Slate) and his grandmother Connie (Isabella Rosselini) who once lived in a thriving community of other shells before an unexpected event saw them all taken away was told in Marcel the Shell With Shoes On.

Before a documentary filmmaker named Dean moves into the Airbnb where they are staying and learns of them, the two are left with only each other as company and are hoping to see their family again.

With the aid of his camera, he chronicles Marcel’s life, giving rise to an internet sensation and assisting Marcel in his search for his abducted family.

The rules presented the least difficulty to Eternal Spring of the three new entries, and it will also represent Canada in the Best International Feature category.

The documentary tells the tale of the Falun Gong spiritual group’s 2002 hijacking of a television station to expose Chinese government propaganda. It combines live-action and animation to tell the story.

The success of Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, which was released in theatres in late June, was a happy tale in and of itself.

The movie was a feature-length adaptation of Fleischer-Camp and Slate’s 2010 viral short film series, which also inspired a number of books. With the feature, which was animated by the Chiodo Bros. (Killer Klowns From Outer Space) and distributed by A24, they were able to elaborate on their stories.

It immediately won over audiences and critics upon its debut on the festival circuit and later in theatres; it currently has a 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Together with Slate and Fleischer-Camp, Nick Paley co-wrote the script. Along with Rosa Salazar, Thomas Mann, and Nathan Fielder, the film also features the two creators and Rosselini, as well as a brief cameo by Lesley Stahl as herself from 60 Minutes.

A24 currently offers Blu-ray purchases, digital purchases, digital rentals, and Blu-ray purchases for Marcel the Shell With Shoes On.

View the trailer down below.

