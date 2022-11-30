Advertisement
  Maryam Noor looks gorgeous on her Nikkah day.
  • She continued to share these pictures with her followers.
  • The most notable and charming photos of her were captured at this highly anticipated event.
As the actress continued to post images of her wedding-related events on social media, the wedding celebration of Maryam Noor was brightening our days.

She continued to share these pictures with her followers during the entire musical night and the intriguing Hungama Mehndi process. Her Instagram is flooded with swoon-worthy photos, and we want to show you the most romantic outfit she wore to her Nikkah ceremony.

The most notable and charming photos of her were captured at this highly anticipated event. Her overall appearance has her admirers raving. We must admit that she has actually made excellent decisions about her wedding ensemble. Every attire was simply heavenly stunning, whether it was for her musical night, mayun, or mehndi occasion. Everything was excellent. from cloth and jewellery to colour combinations.

In a magnificent and costly Nikkah ceremony, Maryam got married. She is sporting a lovely white dupatta and a lovely creamy white pishwas. Her clothing is amazing from top to bottom. That gorgeous large jhomar is making up for the lack of a matha patti. This gold silvery dazzling makeup is the perfect option. Just look at these big dreamy eyes, how beautiful they are.

Her vintage jewellery is simply at a higher level. Everything is very intricate. Quite simply, Hifsa Khan Salon did a fantastic job. Truly too cool to handle, these snaps.

Here are some high-definition pictures of her Nikkah ceremony. Take a peek.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Zamal Saman Photography (@zamalsamanphotography)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Zamal Saman Photography (@zamalsamanphotography)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Maryam Noor Shiekh (@maryamnoorofficial)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hassan Zameer 📸 (@hassanzameerofficial)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hassan Zameer 📸 (@hassanzameerofficial)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Osman Pervaiz Mughal 📸 (@opmshoots)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Osman Pervaiz Mughal 📸 (@opmshoots)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Osman Pervaiz Mughal 📸 (@opmshoots)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hifsa.Khan.Salon (@hifsa.khan.salon)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sista clicks (Daniya & Laiba) (@sistaclicks)

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
