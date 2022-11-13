Mehwish Hayat dazzles in green outfit; see pictures

Mehwish Hayat is a pleasant and gifted Pakistani actor who works in both television and movies. She is well-known for her popular dramas and movies. She is regarded as Pakistani cinema’s reigning queen. Mehwish Hayat is well-known for her on-screen relationships with Humayun Saeed and Fahad Mustafa. London Nahi Jaunga is currently Mehwish’s most popular movie.

On her Instagram, the London Nahi Jaunga actor frequently shares images and videos. More and more people want to see her. The star recently shared a video that she recorded in a luxury hotel in Doha, Qatar. The video was uploaded by Hayat from the posh hotel’s rooftop. The Dil Lagi actress dressed elegantly in a lovely green dress. Watch her Instagram video gallery!

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial) Advertisement

Here are a few images of the stunning from her Instagram and reel.

Advertisement

Also Read Mehwish Hayat shares cozy bonding with make-up artist Waqar Hussain Mehwish Hayat is the first name that comes to mind when people...