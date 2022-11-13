Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mehwish Hayat dazzles in green outfit; see pictures

Mehwish Hayat dazzles in green outfit; see pictures

Articles
Advertisement
Mehwish Hayat dazzles in green outfit; see pictures

Mehwish Hayat dazzles in green outfit; see pictures

Advertisement

Mehwish Hayat is a pleasant and gifted Pakistani actor who works in both television and movies. She is well-known for her popular dramas and movies. She is regarded as Pakistani cinema’s reigning queen. Mehwish Hayat is well-known for her on-screen relationships with Humayun Saeed and Fahad Mustafa. London Nahi Jaunga is currently Mehwish’s most popular movie.

On her Instagram, the London Nahi Jaunga actor frequently shares images and videos. More and more people want to see her. The star recently shared a video that she recorded in a luxury hotel in Doha, Qatar. The video was uploaded by Hayat from the posh hotel’s rooftop. The Dil Lagi actress dressed elegantly in a lovely green dress. Watch her Instagram video gallery!

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

Advertisement

Here are a few images of the stunning from her Instagram and reel.

Advertisement

Also Read

Mehwish Hayat shares cozy bonding with make-up artist Waqar Hussain
Mehwish Hayat shares cozy bonding with make-up artist Waqar Hussain

Mehwish Hayat is the first name that comes to mind when people...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Aiman Khan looks ravishing in white outfit
Aiman Khan looks ravishing in white outfit
Mashal Khan shares captivating photos with her fans
Mashal Khan shares captivating photos with her fans
Sumbul Iqbal exudes elegance in new pictures
Sumbul Iqbal exudes elegance in new pictures
Kim Kardashian shares her daughter and niece pink-themed photos
Kim Kardashian shares her daughter and niece pink-themed photos
Mawra Hussain treats her fans with new alluring photos
Mawra Hussain treats her fans with new alluring photos
Maya Ali looks stunning in latest pictures
Maya Ali looks stunning in latest pictures
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story