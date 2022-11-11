Millie Bobby Brown discussed her kiss with Finn Wolfhard

Millie Bobby Brown took a lie detector test and told the truth about her first kiss with Finn Wolfhard.

While on-screen they may be smooching, Millie has made it clear how much she adores Jake Bongiovi, her boyfriend.

She also disclosed how she initially met Jake, and it all

During her lie detector test, the actress was completely honest, revealing what she really thought about kissing her Stranger Things co-star Finn Wolfhard, who she had previously admitted was the first person she had ever kissed.

“You exclaimed ‘kissing sucks’ after your first kiss with Finn Wolfhard,” the interviewer stated in the Nov. 10 video. “Is Finn just a lousy kisser?”

Telling it exactly like she sees it, Millie responded, “He is.” And according to the technician working behind the lie-detector, Millie’s answer was truthful.

“So he hasn’t gotten better,” the questioner added, to which the Enola Holmes star responded, “Not with me. No.”

“We met on Instagram,” she told a Nov. 9 interview. “And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?”

Since the DM exchange that sparked romance speculations between the two last year, Jake and Millie have been inseparable. The couple was present at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere in New York City last month.

Throughout the evening, the couple tenderly maintained their closeness by holding hands on the red carpet and taking photos together.

After the incident, she posted pictures of the two from the outing on Instagram with the comment, “the dude,” on October 28.

