Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Minal Khan and Aiman Khan celebrate birthday with their family

Minal Khan and Aiman Khan celebrate birthday with their family

Articles
Advertisement
Minal Khan and Aiman Khan celebrate birthday with their family

“Muneeb and Ahsan still get confused between us,” says Aiman Khan

Advertisement

Aiman and Minal Khan are the most popular sister duo, and these stunning sisters have been in the industry since they were children. They gained valuable expertise and exposure in the industry from an early age, which led to key roles in later years. Fashion diva’s fashion statements are always on point and serve as significant fashion inspiration goals.

Both of the sisters love to have fun and are very friendly. They also love spending time with their cute family.

Minal and Aiman celebrate their birthdays today. Both the starlets always celebrate their big day together, and their families make them feel special.

Advertisement

Also Read

Dreamy vacation photos of Aiman and Minal Khan 
Dreamy vacation photos of Aiman and Minal Khan 

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan are two of Pakistan's most well-known actresses...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story