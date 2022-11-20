Minal Khan and Aiman Khan celebrate birthday with their family

“Muneeb and Ahsan still get confused between us,” says Aiman Khan

Aiman and Minal Khan are the most popular sister duo, and these stunning sisters have been in the industry since they were children. They gained valuable expertise and exposure in the industry from an early age, which led to key roles in later years. Fashion diva’s fashion statements are always on point and serve as significant fashion inspiration goals.

Both of the sisters love to have fun and are very friendly. They also love spending time with their cute family.

Minal and Aiman celebrate their birthdays today. Both the starlets always celebrate their big day together, and their families make them feel special.

