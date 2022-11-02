Advertisement
Shaan assist me a lot in film Zarrar, Kiran Malik

Shaan assist me a lot in film Zarrar, Kiran Malik





  • Karan Malik is going to make her film debut with actor Shaan Shahid for the first time in the film Zarrar.
  • In a special interview given to Bol News, Karan Malik told interesting things about her role as a journalist.
  • She said that she watched several journalists while preparing for the film.
Actress Karan Malik who is going to make her film debut with actor Shaan Shahid for the first time in the film Zarrar. In a special interview given to Bol News, Karan Malik told interesting things about her role as a journalist in the film Zarrar.

Question: Which journalist you watched before going for acting in film?

Answer: I learned by watching several journalists while preparing the film, used to watch talk shows, tried to understand everything that makes a journalist a good journalist. All these aspects were taken into consideration while performing the character.

Q: Was it an honor to work with Shaan in your first film?

Answer: Absolutely. When Shaan Shahid asked to work in the film, i did not believe, because I had never acted before, but in the film, actor Shaan and senior artists helped me to play the role. Shaan looked so energetic on the sets of the film that helped me a lot to work easily in my first film.

Question: What kind of roles do you want to play in future?

Answer: I am an actress ready to play any role, but the script must be good.

