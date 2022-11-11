Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: Anmol Baloch looks beautiful in a sizzling video

Watch: Anmol Baloch looks beautiful in a sizzling video

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Anmol Baloch looks beautiful in a sizzling video

Watch: Anmol Baloch looks beautiful in a sizzling video

Advertisement
  • Anmol Baloch’s popularity is at an all-time high because of her daily drama series Siyani.
  • Her outfits are often at the top of social media’s fashion wish lists.
  • Recently shared a video clip in which she flaunts her beautiful bold lehenga.
Advertisement

Anmol Baloch is not only a great actress, but she is also a fashionista. Her outfits are often at the top of social media’s fashion wish lists. She knows how to pull off any look, whether it’s a traditional outfit with a lot of embellishments or a chic outfit from the West.

Anmol Baloch’s popularity is at an all-time high right now because of the huge success of her daily drama series Siyani.

The beautiful actress recently shared a video clip in which she flaunts her beautiful bold lehenga.

She is looking beautiful in lehenga attire and poses with stunning looks.

Check out the video below:

Advertisement

Her video got so many likes and funny comments from her fans.

Also Read

Watch: Anmol Baloch shares a hilarious video
Watch: Anmol Baloch shares a hilarious video

Anmol Baloch is not only a great actress, but she is also...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story