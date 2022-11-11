Watch: Anmol Baloch looks beautiful in a sizzling video

Watch: Anmol Baloch shares a hilarious video
Anmol Baloch is not only a great actress, but she is also a fashionista. Her outfits are often at the top of social media’s fashion wish lists. She knows how to pull off any look, whether it’s a traditional outfit with a lot of embellishments or a chic outfit from the West.
Anmol Baloch’s popularity is at an all-time high right now because of the huge success of her daily drama series Siyani.
The beautiful actress recently shared a video clip in which she flaunts her beautiful bold lehenga.
She is looking beautiful in lehenga attire and poses with stunning looks.
Check out the video below:
Her video got so many likes and funny comments from her fans.
