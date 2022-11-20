Watch video: Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly spotted enjoying their friend’s wedding

Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly were spotted enjoying their friend’s wedding.

Saboor is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Mere Khudaya, Ishq Mein Kaafir, and many more.

She takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance.

How can you ignore Ali and Saboor Aly’s mesmerizing and outstanding chemistry? This cute couple does everything they can to show off their interesting and sparkling chemistry.

The couple is in tune with the wedding season. They had a great time at a friend’s wedding last night. Ali wore a black shalwar kameez, and Saboor wore a black lehenga choli with stars on it. They danced, sang, and looked absolutely adorable.

Saboor Aly is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and model. She was born on March 3rd, 1995 in Lahore. In 2011, she made her acting debut in the drama serial Choti Si Kahaani as a supporting character.

