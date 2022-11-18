Welcome to Chippendales Experience: Nicola Peltz takes internet by storm in peplum top

Nicola Peltz attended Hulu’s Welcome to Chippendales Experience in West Hollywood.

The 27-year-old actress wore a velvet peplum top and matching midi skirt for the event.

Joined by her husband David Beckham and son Brooklyn Beckham, 23.

Recent photographs of Nicola Peltz wearing a velvet peplum top will undoubtedly melt your heart. Thursday in Los Angeles, the 27-year-old actress and her husband Brooklyn Beckham attended Hulu’s Welcome to Chippendales Experience.

For her appearance at Rocco’s West Hollywood, the 27-year-old actress from Transformers: Age of Extinction was a vision in a black velvet peplum top, matching midi skirt, and tights.

At the reception for her most recent television series, she was joined by her 23-year-old son Brooklyn, who cut a dashing figure in a black suit and an unbuttoned white shirt.

While boosting height with charcoal heels, Nicola adorned herself with a pair of huge gold earrings and displayed her affection for the aspiring chef.

In the upcoming limited series, Nicola depicts the 1970s Playmate Dorothy Stratten who was murdered.

The performance is based on the 2014 novel by K. Scot Macdonald and Patrick MontesDeOca titled Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders.

Welcome To Chippendales is scheduled to debut on Hulu on November 22 in the United States.

