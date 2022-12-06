King Charles amazed as Meghan Markle accepts his kind offer

A day before her wedding, Meghan Markle was left alone when her father was unable to attend.

When Meghan Markle accepted King Charles III’s generous invitation on her wedding day, he was astounded.

A day before her wedding in 2018, the Suits star was left alone when her father Thomas Markle was unable to attend.

The Duchess of Sussex was left without a bridesmaid because of the terrible situation. At that point, the king proposed he accompany his future daughter-in-law.

Royal biographer Robert Hardman writes in Daily Mail: “The reply, according to one friend, was not quite what he was expecting: ‘Can we meet halfway?’

“Here was an indicator that this was no blushing bride, but a confident, independent woman determined to make a grand entrance on her own.”

Later, Prince Harry himself praised his father in a documentary marking his 70th birthday.

“I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming and he immediately said ‘Yes, of course, I’ll do whatever Meghan needs, and I’m here to support you’.

“For him that’s a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support, and you know he’s our father so of course he’s going to be there for us. I was very grateful for him to be able to do that,” he noted.

