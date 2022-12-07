Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Saba Faisal swears to disown son if Salman stays with wife Neha 

Saba Faisal swears to disown son if Salman stays with wife Neha 

Articles
Advertisement
Saba Faisal swears to disown son if Salman stays with wife Neha 

Saba Faisal swears to disown son if Salman stays with wife Neha 

Advertisement
  • Saba swears to disown her son if Salman stays with his wife Neha.
  • She is very candid about her life and the years-long struggle she has had juggling her career and family.
  • Sadia, Arslan, and Salman Faisal are three actors who are also descendants of Saba.
Advertisement

At the moment, Saba Faisal is among the most successful actors in Pakistan’s drama industry. Every successful project includes her, and viewers adore seeing her on TV.

She is very candid about her life and the years-long struggle she has had juggling her career and family. Sadia, Arslan, and Salman Faisal are three actors who are also descendants of Saba. A few years ago, Salman Faisal, one of her sons, wed Neha Salman.

The relationship between Neha and Salman’s family has not been good. The couple had reportedly split up in the past, but they later reconnected and are now the parents of a baby boy. Neha occasionally makes fun of her sister-in-law Sadia Faisal and mother-in-law Saba. She has stated that they have acted in a very unfavourable way against her. Recently, Salman’s family did not attend the birthday celebration of his son.

With regard to her son and his wife, Saba has mostly remained mum and avoided making many public comments, despite the fact that whenever she was questioned in interviews, the tension was obvious.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Saba Faisal (@sabafaisal.official)

Advertisement

Evidently, something really bad occurred at the gathering, which prompted Saba to finally discuss the current state of affairs and announce her decision to sever relations with her son Salman and his wife Neha. She declared that Neha and Salman are no longer associated with her entire family, including her husband, daughter, and another son Arsalan Faisal.

Also Read

Saba Faisal recreates Ayesha’s iconic Mera Dil Ye Pukare dance
Saba Faisal recreates Ayesha’s iconic Mera Dil Ye Pukare dance

Saba Faisal has been on TV for 35 years without any scandals....

Advertisement

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ellen Pompeo's acceptance speech at People's Choice Awards
Ellen Pompeo's acceptance speech at People's Choice Awards
Anushka Sharma shares man's amusing answer to food blogger
Anushka Sharma shares man's amusing answer to food blogger
SRK sings Tujhe Dekha Toh and says Baazigar dialogue for Kajol
SRK sings Tujhe Dekha Toh and says Baazigar dialogue for Kajol
Kathy Hilton seems distracted at Mariska Hargitay's People's Choice Award moment
Kathy Hilton seems distracted at Mariska Hargitay's People's Choice Award moment
Photos: Neelam Muneer rocks chic look in latest viral pictures
Photos: Neelam Muneer rocks chic look in latest viral pictures
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reach NYC despite criticism
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reach NYC despite criticism
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story