Saba Faisal swears to disown son if Salman stays with wife Neha 

Saba swears to disown her son if Salman stays with his wife Neha.

At the moment, Saba Faisal is among the most successful actors in Pakistan’s drama industry. Every successful project includes her, and viewers adore seeing her on TV.

She is very candid about her life and the years-long struggle she has had juggling her career and family. Sadia, Arslan, and Salman Faisal are three actors who are also descendants of Saba. A few years ago, Salman Faisal, one of her sons, wed Neha Salman.

The relationship between Neha and Salman’s family has not been good. The couple had reportedly split up in the past, but they later reconnected and are now the parents of a baby boy. Neha occasionally makes fun of her sister-in-law Sadia Faisal and mother-in-law Saba. She has stated that they have acted in a very unfavourable way against her. Recently, Salman’s family did not attend the birthday celebration of his son.

With regard to her son and his wife, Saba has mostly remained mum and avoided making many public comments, despite the fact that whenever she was questioned in interviews, the tension was obvious.

Evidently, something really bad occurred at the gathering, which prompted Saba to finally discuss the current state of affairs and announce her decision to sever relations with her son Salman and his wife Neha. She declared that Neha and Salman are no longer associated with her entire family, including her husband, daughter, and another son Arsalan Faisal.

