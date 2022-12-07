Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
WATCH: Ayesha Omar shares her latest workout video

WATCH: Ayesha Omar shares her latest workout video

Articles
Advertisement
WATCH: Ayesha Omar shares her latest workout video

WATCH: Ayesha Omar shares her latest workout video

Advertisement

Ayesha Omar gained notoriety for her well-liked dramas, but she has since gained popularity for her ultra-glam persona, fashionable appearance, and sharp wit.

The Bulbulay actress is a fitness lover and a gym diva. She is without a doubt one of the primary talking points when it comes to setting fitness objectives.

The 40-year-old actress posted a video of herself working out hard and setting fitness goals on her Instagram account.

“We be back vibing to @djfrancismercier ‘s epic track, pre-ing and prepping for crazy, festive, rocking December!!! There’s still time to get that bod ready for Nye anddd 2023! Follow this basic circuit 3-4 times a week. 3 sets of each exercise ( I do 12 reps in each set). 3/4 kg dumbbells should be good if you have no injuries.

I have a broken (nonunion) collarbone, dislocated shoulder blade (scapula) neck complications and degenerative disc disease (since my accident, 7 years ago), so @hydrofitteam helps me work out with all my injuries. Get yourself a trainer like him and move that body.” The Yalghaar actor captioned the photo.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

Ayesha Omar has been in the news for her remarkable performances in the drama series Rehbra, Bulbulay (season 2), Bisaat, Habs, and the upcoming Selahaddin Eyyubi, which is eagerly anticipated.

Advertisement

Also Read

Ayesha Omar radiates elegance in shocking pink lehenga set 
Ayesha Omar radiates elegance in shocking pink lehenga set 

Ayesha Omar is one of the most talented and popular actresses in...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ant Anstead and Christina Haack resolve their custody dispute
Ant Anstead and Christina Haack resolve their custody dispute
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry heckled at awards show: WATCH VIDEO
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry heckled at awards show: WATCH VIDEO
Ranveer Singh Cirkus song Current laga Re Teasure
Ranveer Singh Cirkus song Current laga Re Teasure
Shania Twain says
Shania Twain says "I Miss My Mother at These Moments" while receiving awards
Esra Bilgic sizzles in extreme BOLD pictures
Esra Bilgic sizzles in extreme BOLD pictures
Do you believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be given human rights award?
Do you believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be given human rights award?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story