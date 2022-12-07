Ayesha Omar gained notoriety for her well-liked dramas, but she has since gained popularity for her ultra-glam persona, fashionable appearance, and sharp wit.

The Bulbulay actress is a fitness lover and a gym diva. She is without a doubt one of the primary talking points when it comes to setting fitness objectives.

The 40-year-old actress posted a video of herself working out hard and setting fitness goals on her Instagram account.

“We be back vibing to @djfrancismercier ‘s epic track, pre-ing and prepping for crazy, festive, rocking December!!! There’s still time to get that bod ready for Nye anddd 2023! Follow this basic circuit 3-4 times a week. 3 sets of each exercise ( I do 12 reps in each set). 3/4 kg dumbbells should be good if you have no injuries.

I have a broken (nonunion) collarbone, dislocated shoulder blade (scapula) neck complications and degenerative disc disease (since my accident, 7 years ago), so @hydrofitteam helps me work out with all my injuries. Get yourself a trainer like him and move that body.” The Yalghaar actor captioned the photo.

Ayesha Omar has been in the news for her remarkable performances in the drama series Rehbra, Bulbulay (season 2), Bisaat, Habs, and the upcoming Selahaddin Eyyubi, which is eagerly anticipated.

