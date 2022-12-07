Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
WATCH: Maryam Noor gets trolled for her lip surgery 

WATCH: Maryam Noor gets trolled for her lip surgery 

Articles
Advertisement
WATCH: Maryam Noor gets trolled for her lip surgery 

WATCH: Maryam Noor gets trolled for her lip surgery 

Advertisement

Maryam Noor Sheikh recently got married in a Lavish wedding ceremony. We’ve seen the actress in television dramas like Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hai, Soya Mera Naseeb, and Taqdeer, where she’s established a name for herself in the business.

Maryam Noor had a stunning appearance throughout her wedding ceremonies. From her Mehendi to Walima, she nailed every wedding look. She looked stunning during her Baraat, clad in the customary red dress and in the silver of her Walima.

Also Read

Maryam Noor looks gorgeous on her Nikkah day
Maryam Noor looks gorgeous on her Nikkah day

Maryam Noor looks gorgeous on her Nikkah day. She continued to share...

Maryam’s makeup at her wedding was flawless, and it appeared that she worked hard to look her best. Noor had lip augmentation for her nuptials. She was undoubtedly unsure of how she would appear with the fillers, but it was clear that she was happy with the results. And she did appear flawless in every one of the expert photographs taken during her wedding photo shoot.

Have a look Maryam is taking the filler here:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by showbiz Lovers (@showbizloverss)

What people think of Maryam’s lip filler video are as follows:

Advertisement

Maryam Noor Got Lip Fillers For Her Wedding- Watch Video

Maryam Noor Got Lip Fillers For Her Wedding- Watch Video

Maryam Noor Got Lip Fillers For Her Wedding- Watch Video

Also Read

Exclusive walima pictures of Maryam Noor and Ismail
Exclusive walima pictures of Maryam Noor and Ismail

The lavish wedding of Maryam Noor is trending on social media. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Famous Pakistani actress arrested for 2.6 million fraud in Lahore
Famous Pakistani actress arrested for 2.6 million fraud in Lahore
Priyanka Chopra says she is getting equal pay for her work
Priyanka Chopra says she is getting equal pay for her work
Katrina Kaif is having fun in the Hills during the winter season
Katrina Kaif is having fun in the Hills during the winter season
Wells Adams jokingly describes his wife Sarah Hyland's personality at People's Choice Awards
Wells Adams jokingly describes his wife Sarah Hyland's personality at People's Choice Awards
Heather Rae El Moussa reveals if baby will watch Selling Sunset
Heather Rae El Moussa reveals if baby will watch Selling Sunset
Shania Twain attended the people's choice awards in a transparent leopard dress
Shania Twain attended the people's choice awards in a transparent leopard dress
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story