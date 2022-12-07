WATCH: Maryam Noor gets trolled for her lip surgery 

Maryam Noor Sheikh recently got married in a Lavish wedding ceremony. We’ve seen the actress in television dramas like Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hai, Soya Mera Naseeb, and Taqdeer, where she’s established a name for herself in the business.

Maryam Noor had a stunning appearance throughout her wedding ceremonies. From her Mehendi to Walima, she nailed every wedding look. She looked stunning during her Baraat, clad in the customary red dress and in the silver of her Walima.

Maryam’s makeup at her wedding was flawless, and it appeared that she worked hard to look her best. Noor had lip augmentation for her nuptials. She was undoubtedly unsure of how she would appear with the fillers, but it was clear that she was happy with the results. And she did appear flawless in every one of the expert photographs taken during her wedding photo shoot.

Have a look Maryam is taking the filler here:

What people think of Maryam’s lip filler video are as follows:

