Aamir Liaquat’s daughter Dua issues statement against Dania Shah

Aamir Liaquat is a well-known television personality who died last year.

His third marriage to Dania Shah resulted in a tumultuous divorce.

Dua Aamir reported Dania Shah to the FIA for allegedly leaking her father’s videos.

Aamir Liaquat is one of Pakistan’s most well-known individuals. He established a reputation in politics and television that will be difficult to replicate. The third marriage of Aamir Liaquat Hussain to Dania Shah resulted in a tumultuous divorce and the online disclosure of personal videos featuring Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

The death of Aamir Liaquat Hussain last year rocked the country. Later, there was a battle over whether to bury or exhume his body, but Aamir Liaquat’s children prevailed and were able to bury their father. Dua Aamir, the daughter of Aamir Liaquat, also reported Dania Shah to the FIA for allegedly leaking her father’s videos and causing him to become depressed, which resulted in his death.

Dua Aamir has now recorded her testimony in court over her father’s video leak issue. She said that she shared her father’s explicit tapes and that her father wed Dua Aamir in January 2022. Dua Aamir also claimed that her father developed a number of illnesses while they were married. Added her: “Following the offensive videos, my father passed away from depression.”

Dua Aamir said that after her father’s passing, she filed a case with the FIA against Dania. Since then, Dania Shah has been detained, and her request for bail was also denied.

