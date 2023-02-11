Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Aamir Liaquat’s daughter Dua issues statement against Dania Shah

Aamir Liaquat’s daughter Dua issues statement against Dania Shah

Articles
Advertisement
Aamir Liaquat’s daughter Dua issues statement against Dania Shah

Aamir Liaquat’s daughter Dua issues statement against Dania Shah

Advertisement
  • Aamir Liaquat is a well-known television personality who died last year.
  • His third marriage to Dania Shah resulted in a tumultuous divorce.
  • Dua Aamir reported Dania Shah to the FIA for allegedly leaking her father’s videos.
Advertisement

Aamir Liaquat is one of Pakistan’s most well-known individuals. He established a reputation in politics and television that will be difficult to replicate. The third marriage of Aamir Liaquat Hussain to Dania Shah resulted in a tumultuous divorce and the online disclosure of personal videos featuring Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

The death of Aamir Liaquat Hussain last year rocked the country. Later, there was a battle over whether to bury or exhume his body, but Aamir Liaquat’s children prevailed and were able to bury their father. Dua Aamir, the daughter of Aamir Liaquat, also reported Dania Shah to the FIA for allegedly leaking her father’s videos and causing him to become depressed, which resulted in his death.

Dua Aamir has now recorded her testimony in court over her father’s video leak issue. She said that she shared her father’s explicit tapes and that her father wed Dua Aamir in January 2022. Dua Aamir also claimed that her father developed a number of illnesses while they were married. Added her: “Following the offensive videos, my father passed away from depression.”

Dua Aamir said that after her father’s passing, she filed a case with the FIA against Dania. Since then, Dania Shah has been detained, and her request for bail was also denied.

Also Read

Bushra Iqbal discloses the last wish of Late Aamir Liaquat
Bushra Iqbal discloses the last wish of Late Aamir Liaquat

Bushra Iqbal has disclosed that Amir's post-mortem was stopped as per his...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ayeza Khan is enjoying her vacation with favourite people
Ayeza Khan is enjoying her vacation with favourite people
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story