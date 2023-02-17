Alec Baldwin to continue filming ‘Rust’ after manslaughter charge

Alec Baldwin will shortly resume his career.

Alec Baldwin will shortly resume his career. After being charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the murder of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the actor is ready to start filming “Rust.”

Joel Souza, the director who was also hurt in the October 2021 incident, said in a press release obtained by E! News Tuesday, “Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining former cast and crew are committed to completing what Halyna and I started.”

“My every effort on this film will be devoted to honouring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf,” he further said.

The western movie’s production, which was put on hold after Hutchins passed away, will pick back up in the spring. As a result of his October 2022 settlement with Baldwin, Hutchins’ widower, Matthew Hutchins, will also join the team as an executive producer. The new cinematographer is Bianca Cline.

In order to verify that there are no “functioning firearms” or “any sort of ammunition” on set, safety officers Gary Jensen and Paul Jordan of Tenet Production Safety have been recruited to the team, according to the press release.

The statement read, “Live ammunition is — and always was — prohibited on set.”

Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s armourer who handled the weapons on set, were both charged by the New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.

If found guilty, Gutierrez-Reed and 64-year-old Baldwin would both receive five-year jail terms.

According to Luke Nikas of the Quinn Emanuel legal firm, “Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set,” said Luke Nikas of the Quinn Emanuel law firm. “He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds.”

He added, “We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

