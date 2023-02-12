Advertisement
BTS’s Jimin discusses the disappearance of band member Jin

  • On February 10th, Jimin from BTS held a surprise Weverse broadcast
  • Where he talked about missing his bandmate Jin.
  • Jin is currently required to serve in the military, and his mandatory service is scheduled.
Jimin from BTS held a surprise Weverse broadcast where he talked about missing his bandmate Jin. He performed solos and many other songs from BTS during the programme. Jimin acknowledged that he missed his lifelong friend as Jin’s solo song The Astronaut started playing.

Jin is currently required to serve in the military, and his mandatory service is scheduled to conclude in June 2024. He also discussed how he felt while viewing the The Astronaut song video, which received 16.5M views in only 24 hours, according to Koreaboo: “Our hyung actually appeared like a boy in the MV, in my opinion. Of sure, this hyung is attractive, but I do not believe his appearance has changed. Everyone, are you not thinking? He appears precisely the same as when I first saw him.

Jimin altered his profile image from one of his to one of Jin’s on the day of his enlistment before switching back to a photo of the two of them. In addition, the previous time Jimin conducted a live broadcast, he used a photo of Jin Ramen, a character modelled after The Astronaut singer. He also provided an update, noting that since Jin’s enrollment, the group had been in contact with him.

