Demi Lovato’s new single, “Still Alive,” is scary.

Demi Lovato 30-year-old singer-songwriter shared the eerie cover art for her new track “Still Alive” from the upcoming movie Scream VI on social media on Wednesday along with the catchphrase from the slasher series: Which spooky film is your favorite?

Before the movie opens in theatres the next week, “Still Alive,” which was scheduled for release on March 3, debuted with a picture of Lovato staring into the lens while clutching a knife that reflected the ghostly white mask of the Ghostface persona.

The character posters for the movie, which were unveiled earlier this week and depicted cast members Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Hayden Panettiere clutching the knife reflecting Ghostface’s mug, are similar in style to the single piece of artwork.

The Holy Fvck singer’s boyfriend Jutes commented in support under Lovato’s Instagram post announcing “Still Alive,” writing, “lfg baby u do not miss.”

In honour of Valentine’s Day earlier this week, Lovato and Jutes swapped romantic Instagram photos. The Grammy-nominated “29” singer included adorable images of the couple cuddling and out on dates, as well as clips of them having fun or dancing together.

