Gwen Stefani wishes a valentine day to Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton is Gwen Stefani’s preferred “cowboy,” as she is demonstrating.

She flaunts her Valentine’s Day French manicure in one image.

Gwen Stefani 53-year-old “Just a Girl” singer shared a heartfelt Valentine’s Day message with her spouse of almost two years, along with a collage of pictures that appear to indicate how she celebrated the holiday alone.

“My cowboy, @blakeshelton, had a happy Valentine’s Day. I adore you! Nobody except you (#nobodybutyou), “She composed.

She flaunts her Valentine’s Day French manicure in one image, which features red hearts and the letters L, O, V, and E on her middle and pointer fingers. She released a video of herself walking up to a bunch of flowers and taking a selfie with them in another picture, which was delivered to her by the country singer to commemorate the important day. Her final image in the collage is an old photo of her and her husband smiling sweetly for the camera while leaning in close to each other.

Stefani wished her followers a “Happy Valentine’s” in her Instagram Story before rushing back to show her 15.4 million followers a closeup of the arrangement and said, “Look at my roses.” Thank you, Blake-yyyy! She then brought the phone to her mouth.

Shelton, 46, posted a portion of the song “Nobody But You” he and Stefani co-wrote to his Instagram account along with the remark, “Tag your Valentine!” “Love u @blakeshelton,” Stefani said in the Instagram Stories post she uploaded again.

Shelton has also been open about his love towards Stefani, telling people in the December issue that it is simple to be her husband. “Our relationship is so normal and organic. This is the easiest project I have ever worked on “referring to marriage. She is all I need and lean on, according to me, and my best friend.

He also said that after quitting The Voice, he will prioritise spending time with her and the three sons she shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, this month. “Even though I am a stepparent, I treat that role with the utmost respect. I am a very important person in the kids’ lives, “He goes on.

