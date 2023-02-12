Jenna Ortega did not get any sleep while shooting ‘Wednesday’

While filming “Wednesday,” Jenna Ortega didn’t get any rest.

She admitted that she often found herself “crying hysterically” while trying to keep up.

She wanted to be prepared to the best of her abilities.

Advertisement

The 20-year-old actress, who plays the title role in the popular Netflix series that is a spin-off of “The Addams Family,” admitted that she often found herself “crying hysterically” while trying to keep up with the demands of the part due of the frequent 14-hour filming days.

She said: “It was show up to set two hours early, do that 12-14 hour day, then go home and then get on a Zoom and have whatever lesson that I had. Or show up to my apartment, my cello teacher was already waiting for me. It was just constantly going, and if you could on a weekend, if we weren’t shooting the sixth day that week, it was ‘All right, well then, we’ll get your lessons in on that day.’ I did not get any sleep. I pulled my hair out!”

The ‘Scream’ star went on to say that she became “very adamant” to be prepared to the best of her abilities because she wanted the series to be “believable.”

The ‘Scream’ star, who co-stars in the acclaimed comedy horror series with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Christina Ricci, added that she became “very adamant” to be prepared.

She told Variety: “I didn’t know where my hands were even supposed to go and then I had to make two cellos come out of one cello, which was ridiculous! They had to start using stunt doubles or occasionally cello doubles if they didn’t have time to get hands, but I was very adamant about being as well prepared as possible because I wanted them to be able to use myself, because that’s so much more believable if you could see your face!”

Also Read Netflix ‘You’ director reveals why Jenna Ortega not returned in season 4 The fourth season of Netflix You appeared on the platform on Thursday....