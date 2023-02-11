Jimmy Kimmel playing matchmaker for Jennifer Aniston

Jimmy Kimmel is playing matchmaker between Jennifer Aniston and Bill Hader.

A source told Heat magazine: “It’s Jimmy’s belief that Bill’s a perfect candidate.

“He’s funny, intelligent, compassionate, and accomplished.”

Advertisement

The presenter of a late-night chat show is reportedly assisting the “Morning Show” actress in finding a new guy, and the former “Saturday Night Live” cast member is a leading candidate for a potential suitor.

A source told Heat magazine: “It’s Jimmy’s belief that Bill’s a perfect candidate.

“He’s funny, intelligent, compassionate, and accomplished, plus he’s grounded, and as all-American as they come.

“He and Jen have met a bunch of times and she loves his humour, but the timing hasn’t been right for them to get together until now.

“It makes sense as a potential match and Jimmy’s going to try and make it happen.”

The 53-year-old celebrity was previously married to both Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt, from 2015 until 2017.

Advertisement

Actress Rachel Bilson was once in a relationship with Bill, 44, who has three children by his ex-wife Maggie Carey.

In the wake of intense curiosity about her family intentions, Jennifer recently opened up about the “very hard” time she went through while desperately trying to conceive. She is now “relieved” that she is past childbearing age.

She told Allure magazine: “All the years and years and years of speculation…

It was really hard.

“I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today.

“The ship has sailed.

Advertisement

“I have zero regrets. I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore.”

Also Read Jennifer Aniston is being pursued by Harry Styles “relentlessly” According to a source, Harry Styles is allegedly. A source told New...