Kartik is pleased of his journey and claims that many individuals bypassed the audition lines

Kartik Aaryan has rapidly established himself as one of the best actors in the business since his ground-breaking performance in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018). But despite his success thanks to movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), the actor has had to deal with setbacks throughout his career, including being passed over for leading roles and being fired from blockbuster productions. He plays a man who learns that his real parents are billionaires in his most recent movie, Shehzada.

The actor has talked about his optimism for the success of Shehzada during the film’s promotion. According to reports, it is a remake of the popular Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), which starred Allu Arjun. But the actor was also brought back to his career’s worst times, when things did not go his way. After only a few days of filming on Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2, he had been fired.

Kartik responded that he prefers not to react when people make fun of him or his job since it allows other people a chance to comment on it. In an interview with GOODTIMES, he said “Every time you respond, I feel like saying “saamnewale jeet jaata hai” (the other person wins). I therefore don’t want to respond to it. I don’t feel like responding negatively to anything or joining in on any negativity. I’m just pouring more gasoline to the flames by doing that. You’ll constantly see me avoiding anything negative while it’s around.” I know I’m not that person whose presence can be disregarded, he added.

Kartik made his acting debut in Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011). He also discussed the challenges he had in trying to establish himself as a successful actor. In his addition, “Making your own name is the most hardest thing to do. not just in this sector, but throughout. since we never shared a room together. Prior to that chamber, I had to somehow access ten more rooms in order to get in line. Many would simply ignore such lines. I have a lot of pride in that trip.”

