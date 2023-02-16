Leonardo DiCaprio in search for soulmate for life

Leonardo DiCaprio wants to find a “genuine” and “mature” spouse.

He hopes to find a soul mate with whom he can spend the rest of his life.

The Titanic actor hopes to find a soul mate with whom he can spend the rest of his life, much like he did with his former model Camila.

The jokes and rumors about the actor’s love life, who is 48 years old, have “not pleased” him. According to a person who spoke to the UK local news agency, he is keen to have a “more mature” relationship with a woman who might also be his mental companion.

DiCaprio is annoyed by the questions people ask him whenever he is photographed with a young woman. “Leo is very single right now and looking for something more mature in the relationship department.”

“They were seated next to each other at a music-listening party. There were a number of people at that event,” the same source claimed while denying the rumours about his affair with Eden.

