Machine Gun Kelly reportedly “was electrified” while performing at Super Bowl

Machine Gun Kelly said that he got electrocuted on Friday while performing for Super Bowl weekend, surprising fans with the terrible revelation. The singer of “Valentine” posted a clip of his performance on Instagram Stories with the message, “YOOO I GOT ELECTRICUTED, AND MY HAIR STOOD UP.” The 32-year-old may be seen in the video dancing on stage at the Phoenix Coors Light Bird’s Nest.

In the video, MGK’s well-known blonde hair can be seen performing while standing straight up. The rock star showed up on the set in a white crop top and silver metallic leggings, exuding enthusiasm. The boyfriend of Megan Fox did not elaborate on the specifics of his shock.

There was no need for medical personnel, according to accounts. Following his performance, Kelly and his fiancée got together and went to Drake, a Canadian rapper Super’s Bowl party. Gun Machine A few days after the “Transformers” actor and Kelly attended the 2023 Grammys together, Kelly had a performance during the Super Bowl.

