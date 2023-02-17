Advertisement
Mahira Khan Sparkles in Peshawar Zalmi's Anthem

  • Peshawar Zalmi has proven it’s superior marketing tactics.
  • Naughty Boy wrote the star-studded song.
  • Peshawar Zalmi revealed its highly awaited song for the eighth season.
Peshawar Zalmi has once more proven that it has superior marketing tactics to those of its rivals. The Pakistan Super League team finally revealed its highly awaited song for the eighth season.

Naughty Boy wrote the star-studded song, ZalmiRaalal, which was performed by Bilaal Avaz, Zahoor, and Altamash, a well-known performer from Nescafe Basement. Khumaariyan is also featured in the song. The song is a smash, therefore the wait for the national anthem was well worth it.

In addition to the team’s newest addition, Babar Azam, and head coach Darren Sammy, ZalmiRaalal marks the return of ambassadors Mahira Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi.

Peshawar Zalmi Anthem below:

Khan and Abbasi, two Zalmi actors, take centre stage and dominate the video. Mahira’s beautiful figure commanded attention as she swung gracefully to the beat. She was dressed in a chic all-black outfit that highlighted her elegance and hugged her form flawlessly. She moves her body to the throbbing beat of the song with precise and elegant gestures.

The star of The Tale of Maula Jatt may be seen riding into the video in luxury. The two actors have undoubtedly given Zalmi’s anthem some star power with their hot chemistry.

ZalmiRalaal may at first look resemble its predecessor, the PSL 6 song “Kingdom.” Yet, the Pashto chorus by Zahoor gives the song a unique touch. In addition to Altamash’s voice, Bilaal’s rap gives the song the cool quality that is a hallmark of Zalmi songs.

Despite Abdullah Siddique’s standard for PSL anthems, Naughty Boy’s song stands out on its own while Khumaariyan’s Rubab adds a touch of the scenic locales of KPK to ZalmiRaalal.

Mahira Khan’s expensive clothing collection makes people unhappy
Mahira Khan’s expensive clothing collection makes people unhappy

Mahira Khan launched her own clothing collection, "M,". Her new brand has...

