Marc Anthony and Wife Nadia Ferreira expecting first child

Marc Anthony and Wife Nadia Ferreira expecting first child

Marc Anthony and Wife Nadia Ferreira expecting first child

Marc Anthony and Wife Nadia Ferreira expecting first child

  • A child is on the way for Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira.
  • In a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, the couple announced the wonderful news.
  • They wrote, “Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!!” in the caption.
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira! In a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, the couple announced the wonderful news that Ferreira is expecting their first child as a couple. They wrote, “Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!!” in the caption.

Ferreira is seen holding Anthony’s hand as he rests it on her belly in the picture, which also shows her growing baby bump. The couple’s Spanish message said, “Thank you God for this tremendous blessing in our lives,” or roughly, “Thank you God for this great blessing in our lives.”

The announcement comes more than two weeks after the musician and former Miss Paraguay, 23, tied the knot at a ceremony held on Jan. 28 at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami.

David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Luis Fonsi, some of their closest friends, attended the charming wedding. After an outing in Mexico City in 2022, the pageant queen and the international music singer generated romance speculations.

A post shared by Nadia Ferreira (@nadiatferreira)

With a selfie taken on an aero plane in March of that year, they declared their romance on Instagram. The “I Need to Know” singer captioned the picture, “May God increase everything that you wish us,” which roughly translates to, “May God multiply all that you wish.”

Three months after going Instagram official, they announced their engagement in May.

The singer, 54, has a sizable blended family that includes twins Max and Emme, 14, from his first marriage to Jennifer Lopez. Along with Dayanara Torres and Debbie Rosado, Anthony also lives with Cristian Marcus, 22, and Ryan Adrian Muiz, 19, as well as Ariana, 28, and Chase, 27.

