Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Maya Ali looks stylish in latest photoshoot

Maya Ali looks stylish in latest photoshoot

Articles
Advertisement
Maya Ali looks stylish in latest photoshoot

Maya Ali looks stylish in latest photoshoot

Advertisement
  • She posted stunning pictures of herself on her account.
  • The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on Instagram.
  • She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Durr-e-Shehwar.
Advertisement

Maya Ali is a Pakistani actress who began her career as a television presenter in 2011. She is the best actress who has appeared in both dramas and big-budget films.

She has one of the most aesthetically pleasing Instagram feeds we’ve seen, consisting of a mix of her work and her personal life, the style diva always has something new to share with her fans.

This time, the beautiful social media star left her fans speechless when she posted stunning pictures of herself on her account.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

Advertisement

The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral.

Maya is known for her leading role in several television serials including Durr-e-Shehwar, Khoya Khoya Chaand, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, Mera Naam Yousuf Hai, Mann Mayal and many more.

Also Read

Maya Ali shares photos & video of her niece’s birthday celebration
Maya Ali shares photos & video of her niece’s birthday celebration

Maya Ali is a talented Pakistani actress who debuted in 2012 and...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Zara Noor Abbas looks stylish in latest photoshoot
Zara Noor Abbas looks stylish in latest photoshoot
Ayeza Khan treats fans with latest photoshoot
Ayeza Khan treats fans with latest photoshoot
Hania Aamir celebrates her birthday in style
Hania Aamir celebrates her birthday in style
Four Enduring Trends In Skincare
Four Enduring Trends In Skincare
6 Simple Everyday Habits To Improve Your Sleep
6 Simple Everyday Habits To Improve Your Sleep
5 Spring Fruits that can speed up weight loss and boost immunity
5 Spring Fruits that can speed up weight loss and boost immunity
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story