Michael Kors honors feminist icon as New York Fashion Week wraps up

US fashion designer Michael Kors walks the runway during the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2023 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week in New York City on February 15, 2023 – AFP

Michael Kors paid tribute to Gloria Steinem at New York Fashion Week.

Gabriela Hearst paid tribute to Irish architect Eileen Gray.

Both designers drew inspiration from unconventional, trailblazing women.

On Wednesday, the penultimate day of New York Fashion Week, American designer Michael Kors paid tribute to Gloria Steinem, a national feminist icon in the US.

Several of the models in his Fall/Winter 2023 procession wore low-hanging, circular belts as a reference to the 88-year-old Steinem’s distinctive appearance.

At the performance in Manhattan’s West Village, Steinem, who was regarded as the founder of second-wave feminism in America in the late 1960s and early 1970s, sat front row.

Along with actors Mindy Kaling and Kate Hudson, she observed alongside Vogue editor-in-chief and high priestess of fashion Anna Wintour.

“The women who intrigued me then (and who) still intrigue me today are the women who break the rules, do things their own way,” Kors told reporters Tuesday, ahead of the show.

“Even though they’re strong or they’re powerful, and they’re smart, they’re happy to admit that they love fashion, and they enjoy fashion,” he added.

In a 2015 interview, Steinem claimed that she frequently wore a “concho” belt.

A concho is a circular, frequently silver, metal piece of jewelry that originated in the Navajo nation’s culture.

Uruguayan-American Another designer who drew inspiration from unconventional, trailblazing women for the New York parade was Gabriela Hearst.

She paid tribute to Irish architect Eileen Gray on Tuesday, who helped launch the modernist trend in architecture in the 1920s.

Hearst’s straight, practical cuts of repurposed cashmere jackets, trousers, and long coats were clear tributes to her.

More than 30 years after Gray’s death at the age of 98, her “Dragon’s” recliner was auctioned off in Paris for about 22 million euros ($28 million) in 2009.

For decorative art from the 20th century, it set a record.

“She never got to see this reality and, like many women, she undervalued herself and her excellence,” Hearst said in her designer’s notes.”

