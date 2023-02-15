Ranbir Kapoor greets Alia Bhatt and Raha on Valentine’s Day at a college function

Ranbir Kapoor recently attended an event at the Galgotias University in Delhi.

Ranbir Kapoor recently went to a gathering at Delhi’s Galgotias University. He shared a message at the occasion for his wife Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha as he couldn’t be with them on Valentine’s Day on Tuesday. He had a thick beard and was dressed in a black shirt, black denims, and a black jacket.

Ranbir paused in his remarks to the students on stage to wish Alia and Raha a happy Valentine’s Day. As the audience cheered loudly, he remarked, “Happy Valentine’s Day to my wife Alia and my stunning daughter Raha, who I consider to be my two loves. Happy Valentine’s Day to all the women I adore.”

With the caption “Cutest person ever,” Alia responded to Ranbir’s Valentine’s Day message by posting the video to her Instagram Stories.

On Valentine’s Day, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan also sent greetings to Ranbir, Alia, and her other daughter Shaheen Bhatt. Happy Valentine’s Day to my three, Soni wrote as she shared a photo of herself with Ranbir at Alia’s baby shower from the previous year and a photo of Alia and Shaheen.

During the production of their first joint movie, Brahmastra, Ranbir and Alia became close. Raha was born in November after their daughter was arrived in April of previous year. A September release, Brahmastra, also went on to become the greatest Bollywood movie of the year.

Ranbir is now promoting Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, the female lead of which is played by Shraddha Kapoor. The complex plot of Ranbir and Shraddha’s characters, who want to break up but don’t want the other person to bear responsibility for the choice, is the center of the movie. Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Monica Chaudhary, Hasleen Kaur, Rajesh Jais, and Ayesha Raza Mishra are among the other actors who appear in the movie. It will debut on March 8, Holi.

On her Instagram Stories, Alia applauded the movie’s trailer, calling it “absolutely one of my most favorite trailers!!” She also joined Shraddha to disclose Ranbir’s secret Instagram username as part of the movie’s publicity campaign.

