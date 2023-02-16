Rihanna Admits that her pressure to produce an album Is “Toxic”

Rihanna is aware of the excitement around her new album.

But it can be difficult to follow a work like 2016’s Anti.

The 34-year-old “Diamonds” singer said, “In hindsight, it really is my most great record.”

Added she, “However, I put pressure on myself to perform. That it is not even worth it if it is not better than that.” Rihanna understood this was not the greatest course of action, and she does not want to allow these emotions get in the way any longer.

“It is harmful. It is not the appropriate perspective to have because music is a creative expression and a place where you can produce anything. It is not even necessary for it to be scaled. Simply put, it must be something enjoyable to do. It might simply be a song I enjoy. It really could be that straightforward “She spoke.

Rihanna continued, “So I came to the realization that if I wait till this feels right, perfect, and better, it would take forever and it might never come out, and no, I am not prepared for that. I want to play, then. And by play, I mean I have my ideas in my head, but I can’t say them out loud yet.”

In October, the singer-songwriter released “Lift Me Up,” her first song in nearly seven years.

The song pays homage to the late actor Chadwick Boseman and is included on the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It is now vying for the Best Original Song Oscar in 2023.

