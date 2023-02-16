Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Rihanna Admits that her pressure to produce an album Is “Toxic”
Rihanna Admits that her pressure to produce an album Is “Toxic”

Rihanna Admits that her pressure to produce an album Is “Toxic”

Articles
Advertisement
Rihanna Admits that her pressure to produce an album Is “Toxic”

Rihanna Admits that her pressure to produce an album Is “Toxic”

Advertisement
  • Rihanna is aware of the excitement around her new album.
  • But it can be difficult to follow a work like 2016’s Anti.
  • The 34-year-old “Diamonds” singer said, “In hindsight, it really is my most great record.”
Advertisement

Rihanna 34-year-old “Diamonds” singer said, “In hindsight, it really is my most great record.” “I say that because I was unaware of it at the time. But I have always thought it is my most unified record.”

Added she, “However, I put pressure on myself to perform. That it is not even worth it if it is not better than that.” Rihanna understood this was not the greatest course of action, and she does not want to allow these emotions get in the way any longer.

“It is harmful. It is not the appropriate perspective to have because music is a creative expression and a place where you can produce anything. It is not even necessary for it to be scaled. Simply put, it must be something enjoyable to do. It might simply be a song I enjoy. It really could be that straightforward “She spoke.

Rihanna continued, “So I came to the realization that if I wait till this feels right, perfect, and better, it would take forever and it might never come out, and no, I am not prepared for that. I want to play, then. And by play, I mean I have my ideas in my head, but I can’t say them out loud yet.”

In October, the singer-songwriter released “Lift Me Up,” her first song in nearly seven years.

Advertisement

The song pays homage to the late actor Chadwick Boseman and is included on the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It is now vying for the Best Original Song Oscar in 2023.

Also Read

Rihanna is glad that her son will have a sibling in summer
Rihanna is glad that her son will have a sibling in summer

On Sunday, February 13, 2023, at her Super Bowl Halftime performance. Rihanna...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince William has 'list of reasons' to hate Prince Harry
Prince William has 'list of reasons' to hate Prince Harry
Shahroz Sabzwari proposes to Sadaf Kanwal in live show
Shahroz Sabzwari proposes to Sadaf Kanwal in live show
Prince Harry relied on 'meditation' to deal with PTSD
Prince Harry relied on 'meditation' to deal with PTSD
Demi Lovato's new single,
Demi Lovato's new single, "Still Alive," is scary.
Prince William wanted the Africa project from Prince Harry
Prince William wanted the Africa project from Prince Harry
Helen recounts the beginning of her romance with Salim Khan
Helen recounts the beginning of her romance with Salim Khan
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story