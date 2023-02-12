Suga of BTS expresses regret for raising K-pop standards

Suga of BTS expressed regret for having such high expectations.

Suga of BTS expressed regret for having such high expectations on his show Suchwita on February 9. Hoshi from Seventeen, who was his most recent guest, discussed how BTS made having multiple backup dancers at award presentations normal. The singer claims that this increased the bar for idol performances in general.

I am very sorry for what we caused to K-Pop, Suga quickly reacted. We engaged in a lot of inappropriate behavior. Hoshi said that it was challenging to follow BTS’ performances at award presentations since they were so impressive. Suga said that when they first made their debut, they felt pressured to go above and beyond.

He continued by expressing regret for starting the practise of sharing behind-the-scenes information from their music videos and other daily activities. Hoshi continued to reassure Suga that other companies in the sector, such as Seventeen, were appreciative of the effort BTS had made into reaching out to its fans.

