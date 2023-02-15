Advertisement
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach delaying their wedding amid ABC drama?

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach delaying their wedding amid ABC drama?

Articles
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach delaying their wedding amid ABC drama?

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach delaying their wedding amid ABC drama?

  • After the infidelity controversy, former GMA3 hosts.
  • T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are taking their time to adjust.
  • The couple is “totally in love,” but they are “taking things slow for now
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are taking their time to adjust and are not in a rush to live together or get engaged. The couple is “totally in love,” but they are “taking things slow for now,” according to The U.S. Sun. “Their worlds have changed tremendously since this all came to light, and it is a lot to get used to,” the insider revealed.

“At the moment, they are enjoying each other’s company and getting used to their new normal.” Although the couple is devoted to one another, a source revealed that “There are no immediate plans to get married or move in together.

As they determine their course of action and make adjustments, they have a lot on their plates. The informant stated that despite both divorces being pending, Holmes and Fiebig both still have active marriages, and Robach also wed Shue.

“Additionally, keep in mind that Amy and Andrew have not yet filed for divorce. They have been completing their divorce outside of court, and when they file, it is anticipated that all they will need is the judge’s approval of the settlement to make it official. They continue to be husband and wife until that time.

“TJ and Marilee have started the divorce procedure in court, but they are also still legally married until it is finished.” However, according to RadarOnline, Holmes and Robach were considering getting married in January after reaching a divorce agreement with their ex-spouses.

According to the insider, “She wants him free so they may be married and demonstrate to everyone how serious their relationship is.” The insider continued, “They are relieved it is all out in the open now after sneaking around for months.”

Next Story