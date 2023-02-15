Advertisement
Articles
Taylor Swift becomes 2022’s highest-paid female performer

  • According to a recent Forbes estimate.
  • Taylor Swift earned an astounding $92 million in 2022.
  • Making her the most paid female entertainer in the world.
According to a recent Forbes estimate, Taylor Swift earned an astounding $92 million in 2022, making her the most paid female entertainer in the world. Swift, 33, is the only female among the top 10 earners in the entertainment industry. Behind Tyler Perry, Brad Pitt, the Rolling Stones, and other Hollywood celebrities, she has landed the ninth slot on the list.

Swift made history by becoming the first musician to have ten songs in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100 with the enormous success of her tenth studio album Midnights, which was released in October 2022. Swift reportedly made the majority of her $92 million in earnings from music she herself recorded, according to the newspaper.

The singer is making the best out of her skills and conclude herself in a best performer yet highest paid in the cue. The singer started ace the stars after the release of “Midnight”.

Also Read

‘I’m blown away’ Taylor Swift celebrates Grammy win
‘I’m blown away’ Taylor Swift celebrates Grammy win

After receiving a nomination for Best Music Video for her love drama....

 

 

